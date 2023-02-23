WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More American consumers opted for buy now, pay later plans last year as prices across the board rose from inflation, according to a new report. The report added that revenue companies generated by these plans starkly increased.

A November survey published by Forbes said that 8% more shoppers used buy now, pay later plans in 2021 than in 2020 — plans were offered for items including clothes, tech, plane tickets and even groceries.

While the payment structure can offer short-term financial help for essentials, terms and conditions may include interest — meaning that missing payments can result in fees.

Forbes’ survey also said more commonly used buy now, pay later plans on low to moderately priced products, saying, “Twenty-seven percent of respondents spent between $1 and $100 on BNPL purchases in the past six months and another 44% spent between $101 and $500.”

“Make sure you stay on time with your payments because it can affect your credit later,” author and ‘mompreneur’ Christina Wilds told DC News Now on Thursday.

“Use it on items that you actually need. I feel, like, there’s a temptation there once you see that you can start buying things now and then paying later, you’re just like, ‘Oh! But, I like this bag too.’ You don’t need the bag,” Wilds said.

To stretch consumers’ dollars, gobankingrates.com says people can pay more than the monthly payments, consider consolidating multiple plans, pause other discretionary spending, and — in the future — consider layaway down payments.

Wilds also said consumers can set a budget and purchase out-of-season items like clothes.

“That bathing suit — right now might be $25 but [in the] summertime, it might be $50,” she said.