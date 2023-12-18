WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — From cars turned into tin cans, and homes toppled by trees, the unexpected burden to pay for repairs could be stressful for many people in the DMV after the past weekend’s destructive storms.

DC News Now found useful advice for anyone facing insurance claims and added expenses so that you can stretch your dollar.

Homeowners and drivers can start filing an insurance claim by taking several steps.

Start by reviewing your insurance policies and check your deductible — if it’s $1,000 but there’s damages worth $10,000, your insurer should pay $9,000, according to NerdWallet.

After, call your insurer to report the damage. Heavily document the scene with photos to ensure proof of damage as you work to clean up your home, business or before your cars are towed.

Consumers can consider hiring a public adjuster to verify the full extent of the damage. Public adjusters are professionals with state credentials who interpret policies, document damage and conduct interviews.

Business Insider said public adjusters may charge between 5% to 20% of your final settlement depending on their scope of work.

However, rules for what adjusters can charge vary by state. DC News Now reviewed local laws for what consumers can expect when they’re billed.

Maryland does not have a law stipulating a maximum percentage a public adjuster can charge from the settlement fund. However, the amount an adjuster can charge is negotiable, according to the Maryland Insurance Administration.

D.C. and Virginia laws state that adjusters cannot charge more than 10% of settlement proceeds.

To verify you’re getting a reputable adjuster, request your adjuster’s license number, additional business information and search for them online.

Virginians can visit the State Corporation Commission’s website to verify adjuster credentials.

Maryland and D.C. claimants can visit State Based Systems’ site to verify–a service offered by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.