WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — According to a report, car repairs are becoming more expensive, and the theft of one part, in particular, is the number one reason for repairs.

CarMD’s 2023 Vehicle Health Index said the average expense for a check engine light issue was $403 last year, up 3.4% in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

A catalytic converter repair reportedly cost $1,313, as criminals seize the part due to precious metals contained within.

Vehicle models most requiring a check engine light repair were 2007, 2008, and 2013 models, according to the report.

Bankrate said consumers can save on repairs by shopping around by getting estimates from different mechanics and body shop specialists.

In addition, the consumer advice website recommends receiving a labor estimate, and calling your vehicle insurers, since they likely have a list of recommended body shops with a warranty.

Bankrate also said consumers can consider buying needed parts and having a shop install them. But John Hall, owner and operator at H & S Automotive in Hagerstown, Md said parts not ordered by shops could subject them to liability issues.

“Use a competent repair shop with guys that know what they are doing,” he said, adding that, “most shops, including myself, go by what is called an industry-standard labor guide…’ ‘we have to take into consideration the age and condition of the vehicle we are working on.”

Bankrate added that consumers can use coupons.