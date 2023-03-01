WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An alarming rise of car thefts in the DMV and across the US continues to set people back valuable time and money. Many used Kia and Hyundai models are targeted more and more.

Viral videos showing thieves stealing cars lacking certain anti-theft systems continue to populate social media apps.

After DC resident and Kia owner Nikki Peele told DC News Now last month about the issues she faced after her car was stolen, she was billed two speeding tickets.

“They need to come up with something to help us with this,” Peele said Wednesday, pleading for a resolution to various setbacks after her car vanished.

Peele received one $40 fine from Bladensburg, Md., dated February 5, and another ticket for $100 from the DC Department of Motor Vehicles dated the same day — her car was reported stolen a day prior, according to a copy of a police report.

In DC, her Kia was clocked driving 37 mph in a 25 mph zone, and traveling 60 mph in a Bladensburg 35 mph zone.

“This has become my second job. I own a small business but this has become my main business, it’s tracking down things related to my stolen car,” she said.

In DC alone, car thefts are up 110% so far this year compared to this time last year — 1,151 as of March 1 according to police data.

“There should be a one-stop show where we can get assistance, where we can get rentals or find out about alerts,” Peele said, adding, “as well as information on how to beat these kind of tickets because right now we’re doing it piecemeal.”

Disputing a speeding ticket often takes evidence like a police report, and often a hearing. People could also face penalties, like higher fines if a hearing is not requested in a timely way. You have 60 days in DC.

“I have considered paying the tickets because there’s a clock on it [the hearing process],” Peele said.

Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington responded to Peele’s predicament, urging her to provide a copy of the DC police report about the car theft, saying, “Obviously we would waive that ticket… she should not be victimized twice.”

DC Metro Police did not respond to our request for comment in time for this story’s publication.