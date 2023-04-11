WASHINGTON (DC News Now — Consumers can land part of a multi-million dollar settlement after a lawsuit alleged a major TV manufacturing company fixed prices of popular television sets in the late 90s to early 2000s, according to a federal court in California.

Bulky TVs with cathode ray tubes — or CRT TVs — were the subject of settlements claiming TV makers “fixed” their prices. A $33 million settlement with Mitsubishi Electric allows people that purchased applicable TVs to receive at least $10.

But consumers who still have CRT TVs could sell them for hundreds of dollars, according to several posts on eBay.

While households continue to upgrade their home TVs, old-school models remain popular among video gamers.

“Everybody loves retro and there’s a whole community built around keeping these things alive,” said Josh Hafkin of Silver Spring, Maryland. “The CRTs are very special.”

Hafkin, who runs an online gaming gym offering camps, competitions and training said, “at a certain point, old games and old consoles don’t talk to new TVs anymore, in the same way that, like, your iPhone can’t work with the old charger. At a certain point the hardware and the software don’t match up or the actual hardware of the console and the actual tv don’t match up.”

If consumers don’t want to spend personal time selling of their CRT TVs, they can submit a claim for a part of that settlement by June 13.

Consumers seeking part of the settlement must to provide “purchase information and certification,” according to the terms to submit a claim.