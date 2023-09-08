WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A sold out crowd will welcome the new era for the Washington Commanders Sunday, as new ownership takes the helm of the burgundy and gold.

Fans hoping to attend can still purchase resale tickets online, and price-checking several outlets could save fans some cash.

DC News Now reviewed prices posted to five ticket sales websites Friday morning, and reviewed the lowest-price available on each platform.

According to base prices, and fees imposed on those ticket prices one ticket on TicketMaster was $103.38, $93.46 at Vivid Seats, $98 through GameTime and $70 at SeatGeek.

TickPick promises to be “the only major no-fee ticket site,” but DC News Now found several of their lowest-prices tickets closely mirrored prices and fees imposed at competing websites.

As of Friday, StubHub is charging $69 for a ticket, plus an unknown fee which won’t be known until it’s time for consumers to pay.

Like StubHub, DC News Now discovered Ticketmaster waited until checkout to notify consumers about fees. The White House said in June that Ticketmaster would begin changes in September.

DC News Now contacted Ticketmaster and the Biden administration about Ticketmaster’s commitment to show prices up front this month but did not receive a response in time for publication.