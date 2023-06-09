WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As Canadian wildfire smoke lingers around D.C., Maryland and Virginia, consumers can cash in on air purifiers for inside their homes and offices.

Outdoor smoke can enter homes in several ways, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, who shared recommendations to keep indoor environments healthy.

The EPA says exterior smoke can enter buildings from open widows and doors. They can also seep in through vents for heating and air conditioning, as well as small cracks, according to a ‘Wildfire Smoke Factsheet‘ and other resources published online.

Air purifiers can help filter potentially hazardous air, and cost around $50 to $3,000, according to the EPA.

Despite the steep cost for some air purifiers, there are plenty of lower priced filters on the market right now.

Among air purifiers sold online Friday, Amazon promotes a $100 two-pack from Bissell.

Lowes has their “best seller” Filtrate large purifier costing $170, while Walmart sells an ALROCKET purifier for $37.

Target sells a Dyson purifier and fan for $530.

The EPA suggests shoppers ensure the purifier covers the proper square footage where you’re filtering the air.

Plus, devices should be rated as “high efficiency” though they may end up more costly than cheaper alternatives.

Consumers could also make their own air filter at-home, and possibly save additional money.