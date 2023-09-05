WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Millions of Americans will start repaying federal student loans next month after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s forgiveness plan.

Borrowers anxious about the sudden financial burden can make debt repayment plans or find alternative plans to their current plans.

Forbes said D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are among the top five states with the most for the average amount owed.

DC News Now identified five paths toward student loan relief, from lower monthly payments to loan forgiveness entirely.

Enroll in AutoPay

Borrowers will save 0.25% On interest.

Find another repayment plan

An income-driven repayment plan or graduated plan, which starts low and grows around every two years, could help lower monthly payments. In addition, extended repayment plans and revised pay-as-you-earn plans may also offer relief.

Consider refinancing or consolidation

Consumers may encounter lower interest rates but should shop around for a plan that suits their needs. Forbes and NerdWallet report their recommendations for student loan consolidation this month.

Set savings aside, some accounts credit you annually

Consider high-yield savings accounts for good interest tacked on to what you save annually.

Public service workers, and companies offer student loan aid

Qualified public service workers can have their student loans forgiven under certain conditions.

government workers, teachers, and nonprofit employees are among them.

Certain companies offer student loan assistance as a hiring and retention incentive.

Other forgiveness and cancellation alternatives can be viewed here.