WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Amazon is now offering coupons to online customers, which helps promote savings from personal care to groceries and electronics.

The online retail giant quietly launched ‘Amazon Coupons,’ which can be found on a designated tab on their website, where ‘clipped’ coupons are applied during checkout.

DC News Now found some offers that could save consumers money, depending on what products they may purchase.

However, some products are being sold elsewhere for the price Amazon says they’ll give you with a coupon. For example, one automated vacuum was listed for $649 on Amazon Monday, with an attractive $220 coupon.

DC News Now found the same vacuum at Home Depot with the same discount.

Amazon’s latest venture comes after e-commerce sales in the US topped $1.03 trillion last year, the highest ever, according to Digital Commerce 360.

Statista reported 37% of shoppers in 2021 almost always try to find coupons online before making purchases, and slickdeals.net was where most consumers went, followed by Groupon.

DC News Now asked several consumers about their experiences with online coupons, following Amazon’s coupon launch.

“I prefer online shopping because, not only do they have better deals but they have a huge assortment of everything, and it’s convenient,” said Rhonda Humphries.

Jill Lane, a DC resident, said she would use a digital coupon if offered, but expressed reservations about similar offers.

“My experience, so far, is when it says ‘use promo code,’ I go to promo code, it takes you to the website, you have to sign up for the website to get the promo code and I’m like, ‘can’t be bothered. Don’t bother,” said Lane.

Amazon does not require a subscription to their premium Prime feature, to access their coupons.

Amazon says their coupons apply to one item per coupon.

There is also an option to subscribe for reoccurring purchases for products like food, but the fine print says the coupon discount applies to the first order.