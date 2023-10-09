WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Amazon is offering another chance for Prime members to access exclusive deals in 2023, promising a ‘head start’ on holiday gifting.

The two-day Prime ‘Big Deal Days’ event starting Tuesday can save consumers cash on top of the free shipping that members already receive. In the meantime, there are ways to strengthen your buying power for the upcoming 48-hour deals event.

NerdWallet says 85% of Americans plan to buy gifts for the winter holiday season, spending $831 on average, but debt from 2022 holiday spending still lingers for about 3 in 10 Americans, according to their study.

Among Amazon’s promotions for the event include “exclusive access to products like Dyson, Sony, Barbie, SharkNinja, Irobot, LG and Peloton.”

Amazon says consumers can save via their ‘holiday shop’ section online, where you can purchase by price, see toys, housing essentials, décor and more gifts.

Amazon says new deals will appear throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, some dropping every five minutes, adding that Prime members can request to be notified for doorbuster deals to get invite-only access.

Consumers not already subscribed to Prime can get free 30-day access. ConsumerAffairs recommends shoppers price match, because an item may be cheaper elsewhere to Amazon — a browser extension can do this automatically for you.

ConsumerAffairs also says consumers could negotiate with the third-party seller directly and politely ask if there are discounts or upcoming sales, even offering to give sellers a promotional shoutout on your social media.

Finally, consider walking away. If a price doesn’t immediately match what you wish to spend, wait, as prices may drop as demand does.

Prime users can consider paying for the annual subscription to save $41, as opposed to paying the $14.99 monthly fee.