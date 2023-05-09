WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Pepco will raise rates for utilities in the district beginning June 1 for their standard service., according to city hall.

The price for hourly usage of electricity will become to get more expensive as consumers start turning on air conditioners in the late spring months.

DC’s Public Service Commission said electric costs could rise up to 14% for Pepco customers next month, and possibly more if proposed changes to distribution rates are adopted.

DCPSC says the generation rate, measured in kilowatt hour, will rise to 8.4 cents per kWh, from the current 6.5 cents per kWh.

Residential customers will pay more than $12 on average monthly bills during the summer, and small commercial customers will face around $30 dollars more monthly on average during the same time of year.

Meantime, there are several programs DC residents can use to lower their monthly payments.

DCPSC recommends several cost-saving tips for utility customers, including the following:

Switch ceiling fans to run counterclockwise, a down draft is created and helps cool below.

Energy-efficient appliances bearing the ‘Energy Star’ logo can help consumers save money

Setting habits to turn off lights when not in use, and using natural light can cut back on energy usage.

LED or CFL light bulbs could also cut down on energy usage.