WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the holiday shopping season ends, some recipients of gifts may wish to return unwanted items. In 2023, however, consumers may face fees to return products, but also opportunities to resell unwanted gifts.

Among ways to add cash on unwanted products, consumers can consider auctioning off gifts on eBay, utilizing Facebook Marketplace, and apps like ‘OfferUp’ that allow users to list items from toys, clothes, tech, and more.

People who don’t wish to utilize gift cards can sell them — The Penny Hoarder lists the following sites to use:

CardCash

ClipKard

Gameflip

GiftCash

Raise

Consumers should read the terms of service to anticipate possible fees.

If consumers opt to return products and be reimbursed, the Consumers’ Checkbook (CC) says recent Amazon and Walmart purchases can be returned until Jan.31; Amazon will charge $1 for some UPS drop-off services if Amazon drop-off locations are nearby like, Whole Foods or Kohl’s.

CC adds that Macy’s charges $9.99 For shipping for nonloyalty members, while Kohl’s won’t pay for return shipping. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls increased their mailed returns fee from $1 to $11.99 this year, CC said.

Before returning products, shoppers can be prepared by reading return policies and can save time during the return process by having their IDs out, as well as email, purchase number and receipts nearby.