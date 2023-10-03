WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Vehicle insurance rates continue to skyrocket, but drivers have several options to save money.

From calling your insurer and asking for a lower rate, to getting quotes elsewhere, a little time spent could save hundreds of dollars on car insurance premiums.

Car insurance prices rose 19% from last year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report.

Bankrate shares several ways to find the best price and policy for consumers:

Compare car insurance quotes with the same coverage limits and take insurance discounts into consideration when comparing rates. Policy holders may also receive a discounted rate by calling insurers and asking for a better deal. Drivers’ personal history on the road, where they live and primarily drive also determines rates, as well as the driving records of other people.

Bankrate says average full coverage increased from $1,771 in 2022 to $2,014 this year; and about, 12.6% of drivers don’t have insurance.



Online price calculators and resources from Bankrate’s, NerdWallet, US News, SoFi and Forbes are among other online outlets that can calculate rates for you, but getting quotes directly based on your driving habits will likely give you the most accurate rate offered.