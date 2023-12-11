WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As customers head to stores like Five Below for their holiday shopping, online shoppers can also avoid the retailer’s baseline shipping fee.

The discount retailer offers gift packages and fun for the family, as well as everyday essentials and discount tech, as DC News Now found Monday at their Columbia Heights location.

Upon arrival, consumers can expect to see different holiday décor, including themed pillows, lights and seasonal items that can be gifted as stocking stuffers — candy, too.

Other gifts available for $5 and less — some posted for $5.55 — include children’s toys, makeup essentials, Bluetooth earbuds, creative t-shirts, DIY craft items and gifts for our furry friends.

Outside the Columbia Heights store, Larry Barnes of Prince George’s County, Md., said he enjoys the ability to stretch his dollar during the busy shopping season at Five Below.

During his visit Monday, he was buying gifts for a local Toys for Tots donation drive.

“We deal with the state delegates in Maryland with Prince George’s County,” he said.

Prince George’s County, Md resident Larry Barnes shows off his holiday attire, after shopping at Five Below for a local Toys for Tots donation drive.

“I shop at budget stores, I shop here and get different stuff…It’s only five dollars,” he exclaimed.

Consumers wishing to buy from the store in the comfort of their homes can skirt Five Below’s $7.95 shipping fee. Here’s how, according to The Krazy Coupon Lady:

Order online, and choose to pick them up in stores; purchases will be bagged for you.

Instacart Plus members get free shipping at Five Below if you order more than $35.

Non-Instacart Plus members will pay $5.99 for their at-home delivery services, but this is roughly $2 cheaper than Five Below’s shipping fee.

For product returns, Five Below says any in-store or online purchase can be returned to any store location, plus any unopened and defective items are eligible for money back or in-store exchanges of equal value.