WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — From cell phone, insurance, and TV bills to credit card interest, consumers negotiating with plan providers could reduce expenses and bolster everyday savings.

With interest rates still high, consumers are finding ways to avoid steep costs and strained budgets.

“Ask for a lower rate, call the insurance companies,” said Pam Grayson of Prince George’s County when DC News Now asked how she may negotiate with companies to pay less.

Among negotiating tactics, Nerdwallet suggests you can research providers and competitors, tell a provider you’re considering canceling, mention your good payment history and share the lower cost you found elsewhere.

However, if providers aren’t budging when consumers negotiate, Nerdwallet suggests asking for a one-time credit for being a good customer.

Rob Ramsey in D.C. said he may consider taking to tech to help him save cash.

“If I found a good app, sure,” he said on Monday.

Some apps will negotiate for consumers, including Trim, Rocket Money and BillTrim.

Slickdeals notes that free versions often allow you to use budgeting features, but apps are likely to impose certain fees if you accept their negotiated price.