WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Consumers preparing for the tax filing season may reap more rewards the earlier they plan on how to file their returns. Knowing how to properly file taxes based on earnings and any charitable giving this year will keep you from getting a call from the IRS.

Just last year 12.41 million tax refunds were issued in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, according to the IRS.

Nerdwallet is out with ‘7 Tax To-Dos Before End-of-Year,’ giving taxpayers a leg up on what can be a stressful process.

Check your filing status and consider whether you want to take the standard deductions or to itemize — the latter will take more time when filing.

Plus, they recommend contributing to your retirement and health savings accounts as both will help lower taxable income

In order to prepare, taxpayers may seek financial assistance, and can do so for free: banks can offer some guidance, as well as counselors from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Here are several outlets that allow lower-income filers to submit returns for free:

The IRS

Turbo Tax

TaxSlayer

H&R Block

United Way

While there’s still time to earn income this year to report on your tax return, the IRS says to file online and choose direct deposit for the fastest way to get your tax refund.