WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Drivers may face sticker shock at pumps during Labor Day weekend, as millions of families have begun holiday travel plans.

Gas prices in the DMV Friday are about the same as last year’s holiday, according to AAA — the average price for a regular gallon of gas in D.C. neared $4 on Friday.

However, consumers have opportunities to save right now, including cash back and making a plan before visiting pumps.

AAA reported that bookings for flights, hotels, rental cars this weekend are up 4% in the U.S. and international bookings are up 44%.

Meantime, personal expenses rose at a rate higher than disposable income, according to federal data, which could signal increased balances on credit cards.

DMV residents travelling can consider filling up gas tanks in Virginia and Maryland, where prices are less expensive than D.C., based on AAA averages.

D.C.’s average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.96, meantime prices average $3.60 In Virginia.

DMV residents heading south toward beaches can consider stopping for gas in King George County, where prices average $3.42 a gallon.

Maryland’s average prices are $3.65. Carroll County’s cost per gallon averages at $3.56.

Other ways to save include cash-back offers, gas station loyalty rewards programs and apps offering a similar service.

Upside, a free app, will identify gas stations near you and offer up to 25 cents cash-back per gallon, for future use. Consumers are not required to use cash earned at the next use; it can be gained.

GasBuddy helps drivers report real time gas-prices at stations through a mapping system. The service also offer a Pay with GasBuddy card; acting much like a debit card. Consumers can link this card to an existing checking account and save up to 25 cents a gallon after activating deal alerts, according to the company. Discounts are applied when it is time to pay.

Consumers can save money when paying with cash, opposed to credit cards. According to Geico, drivers can save fuel usage turning off engines when idling more than 10 seconds, and drivers should fill-up on Wednesdays to save 8 to 9 cents a gallon, before weekend prices appear.