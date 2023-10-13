WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Halloween holiday quickly approaches as families are set to spend cash on costumes, candy and party essentials.

But with high prices for daily essentials, DC News Now found ways to stretch your dollar to avoid a fright at checkout.

Nearly 3 in 4 of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation, spending $108 on average per person.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve Bank says candy costs have increased relatively significantly since July 2020.

Where to start finding sweet savings? Consider taking to the grocery store for pumpkins and gourds. When searching for costumes, consider Spirit Halloween’s breakdown based on cost; $5, $10, $20 sales and more.

Consider buying in bulk, searching “candy clearance” on Amazon and visit The Krazy Coupon Lady website for digital coupons.

Neighborhood costume borrowing groups or giveaways can help you and your kids dress the part. Thrift stores and discount stores may also offer steep discounts on holiday decor for around the house.

Large retail loyalty programs, like Target’s free “Circle” program grant consumers cash back on future purchases.