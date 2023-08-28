WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Consumers don’t need to delay Labor Day shopping, as some major retailers and stores are offering markdowns early.

As the summer season draws to a close, deals offered on tech, outdoor equipment, clothes and home décor are on the table.

Markdowns may include summer essentials entering the fall season.

Ashley Furniture will offer up to 50% off outdoor furniture, plus clearance products. Wayfair promotes 60% off.

Lowes shoppers can also save with some of their “online-only deals.”

Time says some of the best sales are for high-ticket items like TVs and mattresses.

Additional major online outlets offering holiday deals include Walmart and Amazon.

Loyalty programs and digital coupons can further stretch consumers’ dollars.

Most sales this holiday weekend will run through Monday.