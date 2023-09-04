WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The unofficial end of summer offers another chance to save on household and other living essentials, as retailers continue to promote major markdowns on products.

Labor Day is among the ranks of President’s Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Black Friday, when consumers see increased commercials on televisions and cell phones to spend cash.

Shoppers, however, may be spending far less during the September 2023 holiday, compared to the last year.

WalletHub says 55% of Americans plan to spend less this holiday than last.

Certain products, though, typically offered during Labor Day may not be sold at the same prices once Black Friday arrives.

GoBankingRates says there are key differences between the holidays:

Labor Day often provides deals on summer appliances, patio furniture, swimwear, mattresses and home decor.

The Thanksgiving season may offer the best tech sales – since Black Friday tends to coincide with Cyber Monday – and is also when small and larger appliances like washers and dryers may be cheaper.

Based on the expected sales this holiday, consumers can stock up on swimwear at retailers like Amazon, offering 60 % off – Aerie is also promoting sales for swimwear.

For home decor, consider Etsy, which offers up to 50% off, and Wayfair, which is promoting up to 70% off clearance. Mattress shoppers can also look to Wayfair, as well as Mattress Firm, Bear and Dreamcloud.

Home Depot and Lowe’s offer patio furniture discounts.

Target and Walmart are among additional retailers promising end-of-summer sales for a wide range of products, from food to clothes and home essentials.