WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — While enrollment for healthcare coverage has opened to Americans, experts caution against choosing a plan on price alone.

While elective surgeries are often not covered, steep costs can arise from emergency room visits and other necessary procedures and appointments.

Without health insurance, a broken leg can cost up to $7,500, while a three day hospital stay could around $30,000, according to the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

CMS adds that four in five healthcare.gov customers will be able to find coverage for $10 or less each month for 2024 after subsidies.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, “the average annual premiums for employer-sponsored health insurance are $7,911 for single coverage and $22,463 for family coverage” last year.

Insurance customers should enroll for benefits by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1: People not electing workplace insurance or those not already covered through Medicare and Medicaid can visit healthcare.gov or cuidadodesalud.gov.

Ramsey Solutions suggests six ways to generally save on health care, including staying in network, look for discounts, take advantage of a health savings account, review workplace insurance options, know how different plans work and find out if you qualify for the premium tax credit.