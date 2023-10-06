WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The price to dine out increased in the past year, according to the latest federal pricing data.

The Consumer Price Index report details prices to dine out increased 6.5% in August, compared to the year prior. In the meantime, restaurant sales increased during the early summer months.

Restaurant sales jumped 11.8% in July, and 9.5% in June compared to a year prior, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.

While American credit card debt passed one trillion dollars in the second quarter of this year, there are several opportunities to stretch people’s dollars.

The ability to say, “no” when asked to grab a meal at a restaurant will instantly avoid an extra expense, but consumers can set a meals budget to avoid overspending.

Many grocery rewards programs are free and offer cash back on future purchases plus, exclusive discounts on certain products.

Balance transfer credit cards without a fee could offer ability to begin paying down existing debt for a period of time.

Low-interest credit cards specifically tailored for dining out can also offer cash back for future purchases. Chase Freedom, Capitol One SavorOne and Wells Fargo Autograph are among NerdWallet’s best credit card picks for restaurants in October.

Consumers looking for an alternative to take out meals can consider the “Too Good to Go” app, where local restaurants and businesses can sell discounted bundles of food.