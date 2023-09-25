WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Writers Guild reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios on Sunday to end a strike that lasted nearly five months, according to the Associated Press.

The move means projects slated for streaming platforms may soon return to production.

From quantity to quality, there’s much to consider before paying for a streaming service to get the best value. New data sizes up platforms against each other from Hulu to Netflix, Disney+ and more

Seventy-eight percent of all U.S. households subscribe to at least one or more streaming service, according to Forbes, and Netflix dominates with 231 million subscribers. Streaming time also reportedly increased 18% from 2021 to 2022.

According to Reelgood, Netflix, Discovery+ and Prime Video offer the most tv shows. Reviews on IMDB said Netflix offers the most high-quality shows. Max, formally called HBO Max, has the highest quality movies; nearly 500, according to Reelgood.

For ad-free content among the most popular streaming platforms, consumers would pay:

Consumers would pay monthly for ad-free content among popular platforms:

Apple TV+: $7

Disney+: $11 (Will raise price to $14 after Oct. 12)

Prime Video: $15

Hulu: $15

Max: $16

“Guide to streaming video services” at consumerreports.org details more perks offered from streaming platforms.