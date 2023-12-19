WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The University of Maryland (UMD) is helping families by providing assurances that anyone can eat healthy, even as budgets are stretched thin.

Shoppers can consider jumping online before their next grocery visit to access free financial and health suggestions from UMD’s SNAP-Ed program.

Deborah Archer, a nutrition educator with Maryland’s SNAP-Ed program, says anyone can access the program’s online tools to stretch their dollar.

These programs and resources can help with healthier home pantries and school cafeterias.

Shopping lists and seasonal recipes are available online and can serve as a planning tool for budgeting future grocery trips.

“Life is busy,” Archer told DC News Now on Monday. “We encourage the parents to plan ahead.”

“Have your children involved in the conversation and ensure they’re learning these healthier habits at a young age,” Archer added.

Prince George’s County Schools also involves SNAP-Ed programming for students and parents to maintain healthy eating while staying within financial means.

“Schools are a community hub that really helps to create healthier lifestyles for students as well as parents,” Archer said.

DMV families in need can find food distribution sites and events with the Capital Area Food Bank, as well as Prince George’s County’s Food Equity Council ‘find food’ tool.