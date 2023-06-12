WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Most American consumers carry a credit card balance and a new report signals consumers are behind thousands of dollars in payments.

A recent 2023 Q1 report from TransUnion says credit card balances remain high at around $917 billion nationwide and the average credit card balance per cardholder is $5,733.

Given inflation and more people turning to plastic to pay, DC News Now continues to review ways to stretch your dollar.

Ways to begin paying down debt includes balance transfer cards that promises no interest for a certain term.

The following recommendations are according to Bankrate’s top picks for June:

Citi’s Simplicity card has no late fees and 0% APR for 21 months on balance transfers.

Wells Fargo’s Reflect card is best for balance transfer beginners.

Discover It balance transfer reportedly offers cash back, and will match cash earned at the end of the year.

Bank of America’s Unlimited Cash Rewards card offers cash back perks.

While credit card companies offer attractive incentives to sign up, some consumer experts express skepticism over the effectiveness of balance transfer cards, offering no interest for a period of time.

“Most of these things that sound like they’re too good to be true, they’re too good to be true,” said Roland Rust, a professor at the University of Maryland’s School of Business.

Making payments by the end of the agreed term limit will help consumers avoid interest rates that the cardholders agreed to. It also avoids negatively impacting credit scores.

“It’s very dangerous to put yourself in that situation [agreeing to balance transfer cards], because people will always imagine they’re going to be better off in the future than they are today,” Ruse said. “Typically, that’s not really how it works.”