WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Households running from paycheck to paycheck can see lower utility bills from home energy assistance, and utility discount programs.

The income cap for eligible households is set to increase starting October 1.

The DC Department of Energy and Environment says eligible households can get up to $475 every year for electric bills–$300 if you don’t have electric heat. Plus, up to $276 during the winter on gas bills, and over $962 annually on water and sewer bills.

Currently, a household of four making less than $103,000 annually is eligible for utility savings. The updated income cap for the same household will increase by roughly $10,000 in October.





“Especially during this pandemic, people have suffered all kinds of financial adversity and paying the utility bill is part of your home, keeping your home going,” said Maurice Smith, the city’s director of consumer services.

“We’re all kind of bending over backwards, doing what we can to keep that service going,” he added.

People interested can apply online or submit an application from in-person with the DC Department of Energy and Environment.

A photo ID, proof of income, copies of Social Security cards for everyone in a household and proof of a utility bill are required for an application to be approved.