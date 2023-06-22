Wrinkled dollar bills and a quarter adding up to $7.25, the current (as of 2016) U.S. Federal Minimum wage. (FILE – Getty)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District’s minimum wage for both tipped and non-tipped workers is going up.

Starting July 1, D.C.‘s minimum wage will increase to $17 an hour. The minimum wage for tipped workers will go up to $8 an hour as part of “Initiative 82,” or the Tip Credit Elimination Act of 2022, which voters passed last November.

Under the initiative, the base wage for tipped workers and non-tipped workers will be the same in 2027. Tipped workers will see increases in base wages until that point.

With these changes coming to D.C., how does the nation’s capital’s minimum wage compare to minimum wages in the DMV and across the country?

The national minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, where it has been since 2009, according to the Department of Labor. Some states vary from the national minimum. Georgia and Wyoming have the lowest minimum wages at $5.15 an hour, and Washington (State) has the highest at $15.74 an hour.

Maryland

Maryland’s statewide minimum wage is $14.25 for businesses with 15 or more employees and $12.80 for smaller businesses. Starting in 2024, that will be increased to $15 for all businesses, regardless of how many employees there are.

Montgomery County and Howard County have different minimum wages.

In Montgomery County, companies with 51 or more employees have a minimum wage of $16.70. Businesses with 11-50 employees must pay $15 per hour, and any business with 10 employees or fewer must pay $14.50 an hour.

In Howard County, businesses with 15 or more employees have a minimum wage of $15. Any business with fewer than 15 workers has a minimum wage of $14.50.

Virginia

Virginia’s current minimum wage, which is effective until 2025, is $12 per hour. The rate is the same across the state.