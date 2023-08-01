WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A massive mega millions jackpot is up for grabs tonight, soaring past one billion dollars.

While the odds of winning are low, lottery players who frequently buy tickets could better set up their financial well-being by spending that cash elsewhere.

Consumers can take a chance on their own financial wellness by putting cash used for tickets aside, offering savings from weekly groceries to free cash seen annually in savings accounts, and even toward education.

A recent study from LendingTree signals how much residents in each state spend on lottery tickets for every $1,000 made.

Maryland and West Virginia made the top 20 ranking.

According to the study’s findings, a Maryland resident making $50,000 a year spent an average of $265 a year on lottery tickets. While West Virginians spent $357, and $201 in the Commonwealth.

LendingTree excluded D.C. in their study, but the figures paint a picture of how much residents spend with low chances of investment returns.

In an effort to save some cash, consumers can use lottery ticket expenses toward monthly bills, paying off debt, placing expenses into savings accounts with high annual percentage yields and to build an emergency fund, according to D.C.-based Financial Planner Timothy Woods.

He said emergency funds should be worth three to six months of living expenses. Woods also recommended lottery players invest in themselves.

“If you’re spending five, 10 bucks a month or a week on the lottery, an account you can have with Amazon or either Kindle or Audible or something like that, learning about how you can create, your own wealth,” Woods said.