(DC News Now) — An increase in SNAP benefits that was implemented in states across the country at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end this week. Households will see their funds return to their original levels in March.

The increases to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly called the Food Stamp Program) gave many households around $95 extra each month as part of the program.

Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023 to end this emergency increase. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said that “the temporary boost to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, known as emergency allotments, will end nationwide after the February 2023 issuance.”

Below are resources for residents of different states who are affected by the end of increased SNAP benefits.

Virginia

The state of Virginia has a temporary information line about the added benefits ending that is open from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. on weekdays. Residents can call 1-855-635-4370 for more information.

Fairfax County also has additional food resources in its Human Service Resource Guide.

Maryland

Maryland’s Department of Human Services encouraged residents to contact the Maryland Food Bank or the Capital Area Food Bank for emergency food assistance.

Washington, D.C.

The District’s Department of Human Services gave more resources and links on its website.

A SNAP Deductions flyer to ensure residents are getting the right amount of benefits based on monthly expenses.

to ensure residents are getting the right amount of benefits based on monthly expenses. A Federal Nutrition Program toolkit with more information about varying food programs in D.C.

with more information about varying food programs in D.C. Women, infants and children under the age of five may be eligible for food assistance, nutrition education and breastfeeding support in the District. Residents can also call 202-442-9397 for more information.

They said that over 90,000 D.C. residents will be affected by the reduction in SNAP benefits.