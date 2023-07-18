WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Nearly half of American renters do not have rental insurance, according to a new report, though families can find affordable policies to protect their belongings.

After severe storms left homes and apartment buildings in southeast D.C. uninhabitable last week, crimes like property theft can also upend people’s households.

SafeHome.org research says 55% of U.S. renters have rental insurance and landlords require three quarters of them to be covered.

The average monthly payment for renters insurance is $18, according to SafeHome.org.

NerdWallet released a list of the “best” rental insurance companies for July.

Among NerdWallet’s “5 star” choices include Amica, which it says is the best for customer service.

Country Financial reportedly offers the best service work, while Erie Insurance offers the best coverage for Mid-Atlantic and Midwest renters.

Finally, NerdWallet recommends Farmers for discounts and State Farm for its long list of coverage options.

Despite the laundry list of coverage options, State Farm Insurance Representative, Nicole Edwards, recommends tenants and home owners to request a review.

“Having a local ear and eye that watches out for you makes the biggest difference so you put your money where it actually would be of use,” Edwards said.

“It’s great to have an agent at a local office to say, ‘hey, these are the things that we look out for locally,'” she added. “Because, there are a lot of options out there, but as you can imagine in our area, earthquake is not really opted into very often.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency say most homeowners’ insurance don’t include flooding coverage, which Edwards said is separate from sewerage coverage.

Consumers shopping for coverage can visit floodsmart.gov to find flood insurance.

While Federal Emergency Management Agency says landlords likely have flooding coverage, renters could consider taking out a policy in case flooding ruins personal belongings.