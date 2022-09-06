(DC News Now) — As more drivers opt for car insurance policies that monitor driving behavior, according to a recent report by JD power, consumers can save on monthly rates if they drive safely.

Car insurance rates for at least two major insurance companies have increased in the district, and usage-based auto insurance offers discounted rates, but they are not promised for drivers who do not drive safely.

“Usually you [drivers] get, at least, a 10 percent discount for signing up, and then between 10 and 20 [percent] based on how you drive,” said Bon Passmore, Vice President of American Property Casualty Insurance Association’s Department of Personal Lines.

Usage-based auto insurance programs are offered through phone apps or a piece of technology connected to vehicles—tracking hard braking, miles traveled, acceleration, phone usage and what time of day drivers are on the road.

Specific aspects of driving behavior vary based on the insurance companies and rates, according to AAA.

While JD power shared a recent report indicating more drivers are choosing usage-based coverage, rates can increase if drivers don’t drive safely.

“Most people think that they’re above-average drivers, but that’s impossible for all of us… Even if you find that ‘geez,’ I’m a little bit more of a lead food than I thought,’ you’re getting that feedback, and you get a chance to change [driving habits],” Passmore said.