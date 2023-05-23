WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Shoppers looking to stretch their dollars this Memorial Day weekend don’t need to wait until the holiday, as there are already plenty of deals being offered online and in person.

Major retailers are betting consumers will spend cash, and after spending reportedly increased in April, despite inflation has hurt wallets across the country.

The US Department of Commerce said retail sales slightly increased in April, compared to a drop in March.

Among discounts offered by major retailers Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Lowes, include markdowns on summer essentials, kitchen appliances, tech, tools, and furniture.

Walmart promotes its Memorial Day Prep, and Summer Savings, while Target offers its ‘Summer kickoff sale.’

Amazon Prime members could exclusively see deals, according to The Krazy Coupon Lady.

Lowes currently promotes holiday deals vis their ‘special values’ tab online.