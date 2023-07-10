WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Millions of Americans will start repaying federal student loans in less than three months; an expense many can’t afford or haven’t budgeted for.

The repayment follows the US Supreme Court’s majority decision to block President Biden’s forgiveness plan, meaning borrowers now have to prepare for the added expense resuming in October.

One way to stretch consumers’ dollars by preparing includes changing food shopping habits.

Nutritionists urge people to not sacrifice your health for the sake of the cheapest products to eat. But, there is good news: produce, meats and other healthy foods are available at discount grocery store chains with a large presence in the DMV.

DC News Now found Lidl, Aldi, Trader Joe’s stores all over DC, and spilling into Montgomery County and Arlington County. Discount store Save a Lot has five store locations in Prince George’s County.

If transportation or distance are an issue for residents to access these stores, Forbes has these savings options to consider:

Grocery loyalty rewards cards at the store you regularly shop, plan meals around items on sale, try shopping on Wednesday because many grocery chains offer the final day and first day for deals mid-week. Finally, meal planning can help ensure spending doesn’t exceed the shopping list.

One big footnote here; the federal government does say many borrowers can have their loans forgiven if they meet certain criteria, listed online by the US Department of Education.