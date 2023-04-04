WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Millions of Americans burdened by federal student debt will soon have to restart payments after a pause established during the pandemic, and was extended due to the ongoing court battles weighing widespread loan cancellation.

Upwards of $20,000 may be wiped clean for qualifying college alums as the US Supreme Court considers whether President Biden has the authority to authorize student debt cancellation.

In the meantime, payments are slated to resume this summer, and borrowers may wish to prepare before facing monthly statements.

According to the White House, nearly 900,000 people in the DMV have been approved for loan cancellation, after they applied for relief.

Eligible borrowers include people who filed income taxes singularly in 2020 and 2021, and if they earned $125,000 dollars or less. Joint tax filers making under a quarter of $250,000 also qualify according to the federal government.

Pell grant recipients may receive up to $20,000 in relief, and those without could face up to $10,000 forgiven. While inflation continues to hurt consumers advocates do point to ways to prepare for payments to resume.

Online financial blog LifeHacker said consumers can first discover what they pay by accessing studentaid.gov, and begin budgeting for payments to consider saving 25% of their first payment the first month, then incrementally increase.

Borrowers could consider paying down the balance owed while 0% interest rates are locked, according to LifeHacker.

Additional loan relief is available for public service workers, teachers and more.

The White House says if SCOTUS doesn’t approve widespread relief by June 30th, payments will resume 60 days afterward.