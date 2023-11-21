WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Cash savings for a holiday meal can help you go from an empty cart to a “food coma” that follows the Thanksgiving feast.

The American Farm Bureau said Thanksgiving dinner will cost just shy of $60 this year for a party of 10 people which is slightly lower than it was last year. The price tag is still higher than it was before the pandemic.

Nobody wants their feathers ruffled by spending a pretty penny from turkey to macaroni and cheese, which is why DC News Now discovered prices from several major retailers to build a meal for less than $30.

“I use the physical coupons that come in the mail, and I’ll also price check,” said Breona Meniefield inside a Northwest, D.C. Safeway Tuesday.

DC News Now found out that by searching “Thanksgiving dinner” on Safeway’s app, some holiday food options appear, as will the aisle location based on the store consumers select.

The importance of price-checking items between retailers, including grocery stores, is apparent for money-conscious spenders.

Safeway promoted a frozen turkey Tuesday for 99 cents per pound, with their free membership program. But a quick search Tuesday on Giant Foods website located a frozen turkey for 37 cents per pound.

Digital coupons and store loyalty programs that grant discounts and cash back can further stretch consumer dollars.