WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Millions of Americans struggling with higher costs from goods continue to share their stories with DC News Now how inflation impacts their daily lives.

In a DC News Now series documenting the local impact of higher prices called ‘Inflation and You,’ a longtime Maryland resident described how her personal loss evolved into personal joy, all the while earning extra money as a gig worker.

Christina Lombre watches and walks animals during the week, one of three jobs she said helps her stay afloat.

“My dad passed away in 2017. He was shot on the highway, not sure why,” Lombre said, adding that she moved to DC in 2019, “and ever since then it has just been super motivational to just be here.”

DC News Now sat down with Lombre Tuesday as she chaperoned a German shepherd mix called ‘Jack;’ walking around Brentwood Hamilton Park near Gallaudet University in Northeast.

The Upper Marlboro native discussed her side job with ‘Rover’ — a pet walk and watching service, saying, “I’ve loved animals my whole life. … It’s really good because I can set my own schedule.”

Rover also allows pet sitters to set their own rates. Lombre said the extra income helps with, “the small bills like, I’ll say, car note, groceries, not enough for rent., but, definitely good.”

Lombre added that extra money helps her stay afloat and save for life goals, she makes an effort to find coupons when shopping and sometimes opts for store-brand products as opposed to name brands, which normally cost more.

Through her personal account shed shared about her gig work, Lombre said she is thankful for the paws present in her life, after her dad’s passing.

“I did grow up wanting to be, like, a vet. But since that happened I had to dorp out of school, and this was like the next best thing… …It kept me busy,” she said.

