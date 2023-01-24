WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Consumers can stretch their dollar by price-checking everyday products from food to gas prices — and by knowing where to look.

DC News Now reviewed prices Tuesday for similar food products at three large grocery stores, and reviewed gas prices offered at prices less than state averages.

GROCERY PRICES

Giant advertises a whole chicken for 99 cents a pound, compared to Harris Teeter and Walmart, which both price a whole chicken around $1.30.

For frozen french fries, a 32-ounce bag costs $2.79 at Giant, followed by Walmart, which prices the same for 10 cents more. Harris Teeter charged 20 cents more.

Walmart advertises an 8-pack of Gatorade’s Zero Sugar 12 oz drink for $2 cheaper than Giant.

For a 48-ounce container of ice cream, Harris Teeter advertised the cheapest price at $2.29, by Highland Court. The lowest price for the same size at Walmart was slightly more, at $2.48 for the store brand. Giant did not appear to advertise the same amount of ice cream in the two-dollar range, but they did advertise discounted Breyers-branded products for $4 for the same sized container.

GAS PRICES

The average gallon of Regular gas is rising again after months of declining prices, according to data from AAA.

The average gallon of Regular gas Tuesday costs $3.37 in Virginia, $3.43 in West Virginia, $3.49 in Maryland, $3.63 in Washington, DC and $3.71 in Pennsylvania.

Consumers can utilize apps that identify cheap prices near them such as Waze, GasBuddy, Upside and AAA.

According to GasBuddy, several gas stations in the DMV sold a Regular gallon of gas less than averages published by AAA.

The Costco on Market Street in Northeast DC sold a gallon for $3.09, according to GasBuddy.

A Marathon station off Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro, Maryland reportedly advertised $3.35 for a gallon, while a Costco in Chantilly, Virginia reportedly sold a gallon for $3.19.

A Freestate station in Rockville, Maryland on Hungerford Drive reportedly sold a gallon for $3.29.

CONSUMER TAKEAWAY

Consumer advocates urge shoppers to price check similar products for deals because the first price seen likely is not the only price available.

Advocates also point to coupons and points-based services for cash-back opportunities; something that certain credit cards also provide.