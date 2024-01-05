WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As consumers face a moral test of how long New Year resolutions will last, one app promises free workout classes, and gym visits nearby — a chance to find an enjoyable workout regiment.

For 30 days, users of ClassPass will receive credits to use toward palates, yoga, boxing and gym visits on your own, according to their website.

Promoted as a “credit-based membership” granting access to “gyms, salons and spas,” ClassPass terms and conditions indicate consumers can get 43 credits to use in one month for free, (an $89 value) but consumers are limited to a studio or gym visit just once; no double-dipping allowed.

ClassPass’ online locator lists many courses and gyms in the metro Washington region.

A recent Forbes survey found that on average, New Year resolutions last just shy of 4 months.

Rather than feeling burn-out from one workout, ClassPass could offer a shakeup in your regiment by using available credits for different workouts.

Other local fitness discounts to start the year include Montgomery County’s free fitness passes for residents to access gyms, game rooms and community recreation centers.

Fairfax County says consumers can receive 15% off annual memberships for their rec centers, tracks, classes and more; a discount that lasts through January 31.