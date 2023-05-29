WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A class action lawsuit accused one of the nation’s largest brewers of falsely advertising an ingredient on a hard seltzer label, before being sold to consumers.

Molson Coors Brewing Company will pay $9.5 million dollars to consumers who bought their Vizzy brand hard seltzer in the US between January 2020, and March of this year, according to terms of the settlement published online.

In the settlement terms, Coors agreed to no longer use “with antioxidant vitamin C from acerola superfruit” on their labels.

Consumers that bought various cans, and packages have until next week to file a claim for cash.

People who submit valid claims will get $5 for each 24-pack of Vizzy, $3 per 12-pack

and 75 cents for every single can of the beverage.

Anyone who submits a claim without proof of purchase will not get more than $15, the settlement website says, adding that, “the Cash Payment amount may be reduced pro-rata depending on the number of Valid Claims and other factors.”

The deadline to file a claim is June 6.