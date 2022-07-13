(DC News Now) — We asked people on Facebook “With inflation up more than 9% in June, where are you feeling it the most (other than the gas pump)?” the most common response was groceries.

One user commented, “Went from spending around $500/ mth to between $800- $900/ mth.” Others brought up the specific increase in meat costs.

Meaghan DelliCarpini, joked: “Chicken breast is like $60/lb.”

Crystal Harsh Young wrote: “I change our EDLP/sales tag weekly. And watching the prices go up. Is heart breaking. Today lithium batteries went up 7 bucks”

Some Twitter users commented their anger, blaming the inflation primarily on oil, claiming that at the root of all inflation were costs related to oil prices.

