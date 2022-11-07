(NEXSTAR) – If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s Powerball numbers to be drawn, you’ll have to wait a little while longer.

A technical error has caused a delay in Monday’s numbers being drawn, a games spokesperson said during the scheduled drawing at 10:59 p.m. ET.

According to the California Lottery, Monday’s drawing has been delayed “due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”

“Currently, one participating lottery is still processing its sales and play data,” California Lottery officials said in a statement late Monday night. “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed.”

They said the issue was not happening in California, but rather another jurisdiction.

The California Lottery didn’t specify a precise time for the postponed drawing, but said, “Due to the length of the draw delay, it is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning.”

Powerball’s website noted that results are pending, but didn’t give a new drawing time either. Results will be posted on the game’s website and Powerball’s YouTube channel when numbers have been drawn.

It’s unclear how long the issue will take to resolve.

A similar issue delayed a Powerball drawing just a couple of weeks ago, according to Nexstar’s WEHT.

In April, a Powerball drawing was delayed over four hours for a similar reason. Nexstar’s WJW reports that, in that drawing, Powerball stated that a participating lottery needed extra time to complete security protocols.

Last summer, a Powerball drawing was delayed to allow several lotteries extra time to complete security protocols, Nexstar’s WCBD reports.

Monday’s drawing was set to be historic – after more than three dozen drawings without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion. It’s not only the largest Powerball jackpot but the largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

A Powerball jackpot winner can receive their prize as an annuity with 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum. The current jackpot has a cash value of $929.1 million. You may want to think twice before collecting the cash option though.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story.