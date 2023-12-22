WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As consumers continue making holiday gift purchases, some shoppers are turning to discount stores to stretch their dollar.

During a trip to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Friday, DC News Now found home décor, books, appliances, family games and more — another newsroom visit to a discount store to save cash this holiday season.

Outside the discount store in Sterling, Virginia, Shelly Perozich said “the sales at outlets have been pretty good, I shop online a lot too.”

“You can get more personalized stuff. You touch it, you feel it, you know, ‘Oh this is soft, so my daughter might like it.’ Whereas, opposed, when you’re online you don’t get that. A lot of times you have to return it,” Perozich said.

Though she does not exclusively shop at discount stores, Perozich said she enjoys Ollie’s because “the sales are already in effect” before reaching checkout.

“We’re almost finished [gift shopping], which is a miracle,” she said after nabbing 40% off of a gift for her grandchildren Friday.

The discount retailer, which promotes itself as having “good stuff, cheap,” has several locations across the DMV, including Frederick and Howard counties.

Inside, price stickers are stuck to products, like luggage, toys, kitchenware, tech essentials, and family games.

Among lower-priced items inside, DC News Now found a tube of wrapping paper for 99 cents, and a Coleman Twin-sized air mattress for $29.99, a $9.48 savings compared to the same item online at Walmart when searched for Friday.