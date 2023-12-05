WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Several platforms utilizing artificial intelligence can identify holiday shopping gifts for consumers, and those possibly find holiday shopping difficult.

While several platforms, including Google’s AI platform ‘Bard’ can show gift results based on prompts, including price, hobbies an other interests, developers behind a new app promises a more user-friendly experience when shopping on an AI platform.

“I have always been a horrible gift-giver,” said Ben Revzin, co-founder of the app, Cheerful.

The app, Cheerful, generates gift ideas based on the hobbies and interests users select as they shop for others.

“As soon as you go through the Cheerful ‘flow,’ and it asks to set your budget, it will only show you items [within the set budget],” Revzin said.

Cheerful, a free Apple-based app, allows users to “save” items within the app if they wish to come back and purchase them. Items on Cheerful, however, are not sold directly and are linked to Amazon.

Twelve gift suggests will appear during a search, and individually say “why this is a good gift,” in bullet-point form.

The National Retail Federation says U.S. consumers expect to spend upwards of $900 this holiday season, a “stressful” time of year Anna Motaio described to DC News Now Tuesday.

Motaio said she plans to use AI platforms to shop this holiday season, but consumers like Kathy Conkling-Shaker, of D.C., will not.

“I have no idea how AI works,” she told DC News Now.

Conkling-Shaker says she typically purchases gift cards for recipients to use as they please.

For shoppers using AI, and non-AI-based search engines to find gifts, downloadable browser extensions can automatically price-check the same products online to identify cheaper offers.

Revzin says Cheerful users can expect to see a price-matching tool in 2024, a “wish list” option to share with others and for Android users to download the app.