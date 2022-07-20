(DC News Now) — We asked you on social media to tell us how inflation has affected your travel plans this summer, this is what you told us:

Many users commented that the increase in gas and grocery prices has impacted savings and raised the overall cost of their planned vacations. Several users let us know that their plans had scaled back, others had to completely cancel.

“We canceled our annual road trip. $5+ for diesel is entirely too expensive.”

“We have moved toward enjoying the peace and tranquility of our home. Between the heat, gas prices and travel frustrations, it’s not worth my peace to navigate planning/taking a vacation.”

“High gas and food prices have kept me from eating out, sailing, and camping. I’m staying home these days.”

Several users cited Covid as being a larger factor in their foregoing travel plans. While many have begun to relax their personal safety measures, many continue to avoid taking any risks.

Some users managed to make due by cutting back in other areas:

“We have cut costs in some areas like Starbucks and eating out, meal planning to ensure no grocery waste, and carpooling to save on gas. It has enabled us to keep most of our plans.”

“Still taking the vacations. It’s what I save for all year long.”

Other users planned their trips around lower gas prices:

“Went to the beach twice this year. Gas in SC near the beach is approximately 3.99 a gallon. Gas was the same price in March when we went to Florida.”

Not all our respondents have canceled their plans, a number of users let us know that they’ve managed to keep their travel plans undisturbed.

