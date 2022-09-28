WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Now that Hurricane Ian has hit landfall in Southwest Florida, Americans may wonder if their wallets will be hurt by supply chain issues due to the storm.

Delays to products shipped by manufacturers could been seen for several weeks, according to two supply chain analysts.

“Ships in the Gulf area, that have been sent elsewhere, all of that will have a longer-term effect. We’ll see that in a month, two months from now,” said Ayman Omar, professor and associate dean of The Kogod School of Business at American University.

Bindiya Vakil, CEO of supply chain risk management firm Resilinc said, the US has “about 4,000 factories, warehouses and DC’s [distribution center] in Florida itself that are very much in the area where this hurricane,” and remnants will travel.

“It is possible that industry would use this event to potentially demonstrate a price increase,” said Andrew Farrelly, CEO of CT Strategies–a supply chain risk management firm in Washington, DC.

Gas prices are not expected to significantly increase, because the US is not extensively reliant on Florida oil refineries.

However, President Biden warned energy companies on Wednesday not to increase fuel costs.

“Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Mr. Biden said.

While consumer advocates urge people not to panic buy, Omar and Vakil encouraged people ensure essentials are stocked.

“Things like food, things like our life-saving drugs and medicines…” “…baby food, for example, baby powder,” said Vakil.

If consumers spot potential price gouging, they are asked to make a report to their state attorneys generals’ office.