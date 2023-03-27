WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Federal officials continued plans to ease consumer burdens to opt out of online subscriptions, but consumers can utilize online tools to cancel subscriptions in the meantime.

The Federal Trade Commission announced proposed rules, including a “‘click to cancel’ provision requiring sellers to make it as easy for consumers to cancel their enrollment as it was to sign up,” according to a press release Thursday.

The FTC’s proposal includes allowing consumers to cancel subscriptions on the same website they originally opted-in for their services.

If a consumer says they don’t want to hear additional offers before canceling, they can’t be asked again, the FTC said.

In addition, federal officials propose that consumers must be notified annually if they are actively subscribed to anything other than tangible goods.

Until the FTC imposes its proposed rules — currently in a two-month public comment and consideration period — consumers can utilize phone apps and websites that help identify active subscriptions.

AARP compiled the following examples to provide the subscription tracking service.

Personal finance app Mint tracks what services automatically debit from banking accounts.

Apple users can consider the Bobby subscription tracker and Android users could utilize the Subby subscription manager.

Truebill is among other outlets that provide tracking services.