WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Consumers can save on products marked down during Labor Day weekend, as families continue to navigate spending habits amid rising costs from inflation.

Many retailers will offer discounts during the holiday weekend and are already promoting significant discounts.

In the market for fall fashion? GAP offers up to 85 percent off select items, and Macy’s offers up to 80 percent with a special code, according to online coupon outlet RetailMeNot.com.

During a time of year in transition, retailers may mark down prices on summer seasonal goods, says American University Professor Ron Hill, who educates students on consumerism and marketing.

“The issue is for the consumer is it may be the end of the selling year for warm weather clothing, but it may not be the end of the wearing year,” Hill said about consumers in the district.

Retailers want consumers to choose them over their competition, and for buyers looking to stretch their dollar the farthest, price checking similar products, finding promo codes as well as coupons will help.

Hill said one skepticism consumers should be aware of is if people believe “something that is too good of a deal to believe.”

“If somebody is trying to sell you this giant screen TV and they’ve got it marked down to $190, $150, you’re going to get what you’re paying for,” Hill said, adding, “lower prices don’t necessarily signal lower quality, but there is a relationship.”

Outdoor amenities and appliances are also historically discounted during the holiday–small charcoal grills at Lowes and Home Depot cost less than $150.

Furniture sales are also actively promoted: Wayfair and Overstock offer competing 70 percent discounts.

As consumers increasingly opt to buy online, Hill expects this will largely be the case for Labor Day shopping, because, “people would much rather surf around on their computers or on their phones, and buy goods and services and then spend the time outside with family and friends.”