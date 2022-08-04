RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia’s annual sales tax holiday arrives on August 5, and for three days, people across the state will be able to take advantage of tax-free shopping on a huge list of items including school supplies, clothing, and shoes.

The savings begin at 12:01 a.m. on August 5 and end on at 11:59 p.m. on August 7.

When it comes to the school supplies and apparel, the cap on qualified supplies is $20 per item. The cap on qualified clothing and footwear is $100 per item.

You also won’t have to pay sales tax on hurricane and emergency prepared products. Those include portable generators, gas-powered chainsaws, chainsaw accessories, and a number of other specified hurricane preparedness items.

The sales tax holiday also provides people the opportunity to save on qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use ($2,500 or less per item).

Detailed lists of qualifying items and more information for retailers can be found in the Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines.