WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Most Americans plan to celebrate Independence Day, according to research by Capital One.

The holiday is when retailers offer major markdowns from furniture to electronic devices and party essentials, offering another chance for consumers to cash in.

Retailers from Amazon, to Costco and hardware stores are betting consumers will bite at their deals.

Given the prolonged period for consumers to save, DC News Now found some local retailers and online websites offering holiday deals.

Regency Furniture offers 25% off their lowest prices; one location sits off I-495 in Prince George’s County.

Ace Hardware advertises consumers can save $100 on select Weber gas grills. There’s a Fairfax location off Main Street near Chain Bridge Road.

Looking for a mattress? Casper offers 20% off most of their products; a location in Northeast D.C. sits on H Street.

CNET reports the following sales offered online:

Overstock promotes their clearance items, with free shipping.