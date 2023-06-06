WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Key deadlines have arrived, while others quickly approach to apply for part of class action settlements worth tens of millions of dollars.

Drivers, plane passengers and even consumers with old box TVs could receive money from major court settlements.

DC News Now previously covered two recently settled class action suits. One suit surrounded allegations that the Molson Coors Brewing falsely advertised an ingredient in their Vizzy hard seltzer. Another allegation aid that Mitsubishi “fixed” prices on old CRT TVs — models that are popular with retro gamers.

The application deadline to file a claim in the Vizzy lawsuit is Tuesday, and consumers can receive cash for cans and certain variety packs as is.

The CRT TV claim is due June 13; consumers can receive at least $10, but DC News Now discovered similar models that sell for hundreds of dollars on sites like eBay.

Discover was accused of illegally calling people about credit card account eligibility — consumers can submit a claim by June 7 for $40 to $110.

LifeHacker said airliner Lufthansa allegedly canceled some flights and didn’t refund passengers, saying claims due June 8 for $10 cash, or a $45 voucher.

Toyota Prius cars could have had defects that led to repairs, according to Life Hacker, adding that the deadline to file a claim is also Tuesday.

Some pork producers allegedly overcharged people for more than a decade, LifeHacker said. Claims can reportedly be submitted though June 30.